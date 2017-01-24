Iowa says thousands of fire service certifications were wrongly awarded

DES MOINES, Iowa – Charges have been filed in a case that could affect hundreds of firefighters across the state.

John McPhee, a former employee of the Iowa Fire Services Training Bureau, has been charged with felonious conduct in office and tampering with records. That follows an investigation into improper scoring of tests for fire service certifications.

The State Fire Marshal Division says an internal investigation found that 2,278 certifications were improperly issued from February 2012 through February 2016, affecting 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel.

While certification is not mandated by the State of Iowa, some local fire and emergency departments do require or recommend certification for their employees.

“We are implementing changes in our procedures that are designed to avoid issues in the future,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Roxann Ryan. “The Department has implemented additional checks and balances within the FSTB, including random reviews of processes and third-party, off-site scoring to ensure accurate scoring of all testing at our FSTB. The efforts had begun before these incidents were discovered, and we have redoubled our efforts in the past year.”

Affected individuals, fire departments and associations are being notified about the improperly scored tests. The Fire Services Training Bureau is offering free training and free retests.