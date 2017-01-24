Major manure leak in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A broken valve or pipe is being blamed for the release of 200,000 gallons of cattle manure at a farming operation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the 9000 block of Silver Creek Road NE at around 9:40 pm Monday.  Once the farm owners discovered the leak, the Sheriff’s Office says they took appropriate steps to stop the manure from flowing south into Silver Creek.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources have been called in.

The Sheriff’s Office says the main safety concern was the release of methane gas, which is why the farm owners were asked to stay away.

