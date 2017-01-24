Man dodges drug crime thanks to missed court deadline

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Delbert Lane
Delbert Lane

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a drug crime has been set free by a scheduling error.

39-year-old Delbert Raymond Lane was charged with delivery of methamphetamine for allegedly giving the drug to a confidential informant in Mason City on August 15, 2016.  His trial was set to begin on Tuesday.

However, Lane was indicted on October 25, 2016 and Iowa law required him to stand trial within 90 days.  Tuesday was 91 days after his indictment.

Ruling that the prosecution did not show good cause for why it missed the deadline, the judge dismissed the charge against Lane and ordered his release from custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s