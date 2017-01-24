Manly special election

MANLY- The Manly City Council is working to fill a vacancy.

After they were unable to figure out who to appoint to the position the community was asked to nominate eligible candidates.

Chris Smythe, a local voter says filling this position will help get the city council back on track.

“Well, we have another mind that’s going to come up with things that the others may not have thought about, so I think it will enlarge and brighten stuff here,” says Smythe.

The voting booths at Manly City Hall close at 8 p.m.

