MnDOT is preparing for the snow

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Often times the worst part about a snow storm are the roads covered in snow and that’s why folks at the Minnesota Department of Transportation are working extra hard to make sure the public is safe.

“Our goal at MnDOT is to keep everyone on the road and keep them safe,” said Brad Peterson with MnDOT.

Peterson and his team have been preparing for this storm since early this morning.

“The morning crew came in at 7 A.M. which is their normal time,” said Peterson. “They hooked all the plows up to the truck and checked the trucks out by giving them a once over. The night crew came in at 3 P.M. to load our trucks and now we’re waiting for snow.”

It can be dangerous for these drivers too.

“If the general public can slow down and give us room to do our job that’d be great,” said Peterson.

In order for MnDOT to make sure your morning commute is safe they have to make sure to get ahead of the game.

“We’ll go out as soon as it starts snowing with this heavy, wet snow that’s coming in,” said Peterson. “We want to stay on top of it and keep the snow on the roads to a minimum and we’ll be out until it quits.”

Crews will be on the roads plowing until the roads are clear.