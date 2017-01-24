New bill proposed for harsher fines on protesters blocking highways

KIMT News 3 – Protesters blocking highways in Iowa could soon be facing felony charges if a new bill passes in the state legislature. The proposed legislation that’s been introduced in the state would change the charge for blocking a highway from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Scenes of protest have become very common, and can cause safety concerns. The new bill changes the maximum punishment for blocking highway traffic to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 dollar fine.

One local legislator says it’ll be a balancing act between public safety and freedom of speech.

“You want to make sure that you protect people’s rights with freedom of speech and yet you have the balance of public safety,” State Sen. Amanda Ragan said.

Minnesota has seen similar problems and a bill was introduced just about two weeks ago in the state house to up the punishment of blocking a highway from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. It would carry fines of up $3,000 and one year in jail. Currently in Minnesota the maximum penalty for blocking a highway is a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.