OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is going to prison for a fatal crash.

43-year-old Shannon Marie Henaman of Osage pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide – reckless driving and was sentenced Tuesday to an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years.

Authorities say on March 4, 2016 Henaman was driving on Kirkwood Avenue northeast of Osage when she went off the road and into the ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old Theodore McPhail of Osage, was thrown from the vehicle and killed.