Plea change in Fillmore County child abuse

PRESTON, Minn. – The Fillmore County couple accused of mistreating a child have changed their plea.

31-year-old Angela Lynn Stewart and 37-year-old Ryan Robert Rechtzigel, both of Ostrander, were charged in November with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, false imprisonment, 3rd degree assault and storing methamphetamine waste products and meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

The pleaded not guilty to all counts but court records show that Stewart and has now entered an Alford plea and Rechtzigel has waived a jury trial. Both are now scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

An Alford plea means Stewart is not admitting guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and agrees to accept sentencing.

Stewart and Rechtzigel allegedly kept a 5-year-old a virtual prisoner in an upstairs room. Authorities say the child had several injuries and that cell phone video, photos and texts indicate abuse.