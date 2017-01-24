Snow storm activates alternate side parking rules in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Alternate Side Parking and the Emergency Snow Route go into effect at 4 pm in Mason City.

With the area expecting four to eight inches of snow, these rules will remain in effect until further notice. That means parking after 4 pm Tuesday on city streets will only be allowed on the odd side of the street and parking Wednesday will only be permitted on the even side of the street.

No parking will be allowed at all on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.

Alternate side parking rules do not apply in the Mason City business district, which is all streets bounded by Connecticut Avenue on the east, Jefferson Avenue on the west, 4th Street South on the south and 5th Street North on the north. It also does not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 62 south of 8th Street South or North of 5th Street North.