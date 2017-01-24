Suspect sought in Olmsted County collision

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities are looking for a man who ran away from a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State patrol says it happened around 8:12 am on eastbound Highway 14, west of County Road 104. One vehicle went onto the shoulder and struck another vehicle. After the crash, a male suspect took off on foot across a field. K9 officers were brought in to track him but he has not been apprehended.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, wearing jeans and a dark shirt or jacket.

No one was injured in this incident and the State Patrol says there is no threat to the public.