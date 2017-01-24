Suspect sought in Olmsted County collision

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
mn state patrol

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities are looking for a man who ran away from a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State patrol says it happened around 8:12 am on eastbound Highway 14, west of County Road 104.  One vehicle went onto the shoulder and struck another vehicle.  After the crash, a male suspect took off on foot across a field.  K9 officers were brought in to track him but he has not been apprehended.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, wearing jeans and a dark shirt or jacket.

No one was injured in this incident and the State Patrol says there is no threat to the public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s