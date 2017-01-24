Trump ends America’s part in the TPP

MASON CITY, Iowa – Planting season is still several months out, but Kevin Pope is preparing for another year in the fields.

“As a farmer of course you’re excited for another growing year,” Pope said. “Another round of challenges, see what Mother Nature throws at you and see what the markets throw at you.”

However the ending of America’s part in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, could mean changes for anyone doing business internationally.

“This kind of action could create a trade war at some point and that could hurt Iowa exports particularly in agriculture,” history and political science professor Bennett Smith said. “The flip side of that though is that manufacturing interest, unions and others are concerned that the deal might export jobs.”

Smith says TPP would have lowered trade barriers, making it easier for farmers to trade overseas. But with a potential for exporting of manufacturing jobs, some were opposed to the plan. However, many will still feel repercussions of the U.S. not being a part of the trade agreement.

“Impact right away frankly is uncertainty,” Smith said. “In commodity markets that might depress commodity prices going forward here in the spring we’ll have to wait and see on that but uncertainty is never really a good thing for financial and commodity markets.”

And Pope is disappointed that years’ worth of work is now gone.

“It would have opened up a huge global population of products that come from Iowa,” he said.

Trump says he believes he can negotiate better trade agreement between the individual countries.

Trump also signed several orders Tuesday to go ahead with both the Keystone and Bakken pipeline projects.