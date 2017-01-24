Two arrested after Monday night chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop Monday evening turned into a chase and drug arrests.

At around 7:13 pm, a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop an SUV in the area of the 2100 block of South Taft Avenue. The SUV drove off and the deputy pursued north on Taft. The chase turned east onto 15th Street SW then south on South Benjamin, west on 21st Street SW and the SUV finally ran off the road on South McKinley Avenue.

It became stuck in a snow bank and two people inside were arrested. A large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in the vehicle.

39-year-old Bradley Loren Fransen of Mason City is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, a tax stamp violation, eluding, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

41-year-old Arone Joseph Goretska of Mason City is charged with possession of meth – 3rd offense. He was booked on $5,000 bond.