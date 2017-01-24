Wayward pig finds shelter at local humane society

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – There’s a first time for everything. The Humane Society of Freeborn County, they’re experiencing a very unusual first.

They’re caring for a pig that was found wandering in a residential neighborhood in Albert Lea on Monday.

He was picked up by the police, who took him to the humane society.

It’s the first time they’ve ever had a pig there.

“We’re all scrambling a little bit to try to figure out what to do and how to keep him comfortable. So right now he’s in a dog area, he likes the dog beds. He thinks they’re pretty cozy, so he’s got a blanket and a dog bed and he seems pretty happy,” said Christa DeBoer of the Humane Society of Freeborn County.

They’re still trying to figure out where the pig came from. They’ll be waiting the mandatory 5 days to see if anyone claims him. If not, they’ll be looking for a home for him where he can live as a pet.