Winter warning in schools

KIMT News 3 – It started out as an ordinary day for students at Central Springs Community School District, walking the halls to class.

School Superintendent Steve Ward trusts he has a system in place for winter storm warnings.

“I’m tied into the national weather service and they send us updates, additionally we can get in and see the actual charts that they use to predict weather,” says Ward.

Mason City School District Superintendent Mike Penca knows the importance of communicating with his staff as well.

“But when the decision is made to change our instructional schedule then firstly I’m notifying some internal staff, my transportation director, the communications director and administration and our board,” says Penca.

And he says depending on what school district you are in can play a major role in how the school operates.

“Mason City for us, our district is a little bit different than our surrounding districts both on the scale this size. We transport 2600 students daily utilizing, 33 buses and a small percentage of that is a rural route,” says Penca.

A program called “One Call” is used to communicate with parents on whether or not the schools will be closing.

“When the schools closed down or we’re dismissing early I will make a one call, I think we have 2800 people on our calling tree and they all get called,” says Ward.