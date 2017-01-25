Accused stabber wins again in the Iowa Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man arrested and initially convicted for a Mason City stabbing has won another appeal.

44-year-old Frederick Joseph Olson of Mason City was charged with attempted murder and 1st degree burglary after the stabbing of Ricky Roby in August 2013. After reaching a deal with prosecutors, Olson pleaded guilty to interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon and 3rd degree burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Olson appealed his conviction on the interference charge, arguing there was no evidence presented in court that he had a dangerous weapon while dealing with police. The Iowa Court of Appeals agreed and ordered a hearing where the prosecution could present evidence Olson did have a dangerous weapon.

If there was no evidence, the Court of Appeals ruled the plea deal would be nullified.

However, even though no such evidence was presented, the district court judge resentenced Olson to 15 years in prison on the burglary charge and all other charges were dropped.

Olson appealed again, pointing out that the Appeals Court ruling nullified his plea deal and he could not be resentenced on the burglary charge since he had not officially pleaded guilty to it.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals reaffirmed its earlier ruling, vacated both the conviction and sentence for the burglary charge and sent the case back to district court.