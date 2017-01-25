Alleged beating at a Clear Lake bar

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another man at a North Iowa bar.

Authorities say it happened at around 2:20 am on January 15 at Bikerz in Clear Lake. 56-year-old Bruce Otto Bonorden of Clear Lake is charged with willful injury causing serious injury. He’s accused of pushing a man down a flight of stairs into the basement, then following him down and kicking and hitting the alleged victim in the head and face.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim lost two teeth, suffered lacerations and severe swelling to the face, had severe bruising to the neck and head with possible nerve damage and an injury to the left arm that caused a loss of full movement.

Clear Lake police say the man had to be hospitalized for three days.

Bonorden was arrested a little before midnight Tuesday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.aHe