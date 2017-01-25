Car winds up in a creek in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa – Heavy fog sent a car into a small creek in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2:40 pm on January 21. 20-year-old Tiffany Franzen of Fort Atkinson was driving north on County road V64 and ran through the stop sign at the intersection with County Road B16 due to foggy conditions.

Franzen tried to stop but her car slid into a creek and was submerged up to its windows.

The Sheriff’s Office says all occupants got out of the vehicle and no one was hurt.

The car sustained about $3,500 in damage.