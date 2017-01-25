Clarion man pleads guilty to child porn charge

MIKE BUNGE
Skyler Wyatt
Skyler Wyatt

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Wright County man is pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

25-year-old Skyler Wyatt of Clarion entered that plea Wednesday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court, confessing to knowingly using a child to produce child pornography.

A sentencing date has not been set but Wyatt faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a possible maximum sentence of 30 years.

Wyatt’s federal prosecution was made possible by the investigations of the sheriff’s offices in Wright and Webster counties.

