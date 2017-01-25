Cleaning up the snow

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – “It really started snowing heavy at about 6:30 or 7 and it was hard to see last night,” Iowa DOT snowplow driver Mark Nel said.

Nel was out on the Avenue of the Saints Tuesday night until 11:30 digging into the heavy snow that was falling fast. He says this morning they were finally able to see some progress.

“There was a lot of ice pack on the roads but it cleaned up pretty good,” he said. “We brined and salted it and it turned wet pretty fast.”

But the new day presented another round of problems for him and others who were trying to deal with the 14 inches of snow that fell in the Mason City area.

“When the wind starts blowing it starts blowing the snow across the road and start collecting back on the road,” Nel said.

And even though he’s clearing snow from the roads, he still has to be paying attention to the other cars on the road.

“I had a guy, I think December, clip my mirror off,” he said.

He asks you remember plow etiquette and slow down when you see a plow on the road.

“They’ve got to remember we’re only going 15 to 20 miles an hour and they come across as pretty quick,” Nel said.