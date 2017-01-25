Fire crews waiting for letter

MASON CITY, Iowa – More than 1,700 fire fighters or emergency personal will be affected by the recent arrest of John McPhee.

McPhee with the fire training service bureau has been arrested for felonious misconduct in office and tampering with records. It was discovered through an investigation that firefighter test scores may have been falsified.

Those at the Mason City Fire Department and other agencies across the area have no clue yet if their crew members will be impacted. The test scores in question involve basic entry level exams for emergency workers. Fire fighters must score at least 70 percent to pass these tests, like their firefighter 1, hazmat operations, and instructor.

These tests aren’t required by the state or federally. We’re told they’ve become an accepted standard at many departments in our area.

For example, in Mason City, Firefighter I test and II are a requirement. The good news is, we’re told even if these tests are tampered with the firefighters know the content from those exams thanks to daily training.

“The second component with the written test, fire fighters also take a skills test to see if they can apply what they’ve learned, the fire fighters have all passed that portion,” Deputy Chief Doug Janssen with the Mason City Fire Department said.

KIMT News 3 has made a request to get the names of every fire department impacted. The false certifications go back all the way to 2012. The Fire Service Safety Bureau has already stated they will allow fire fighters to re-take the test for free.