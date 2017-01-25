How to stay safe while you shovel

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- With this winter storm comes something that many of us might not enjoy doing and that’s shoveling.

Dr. Jeff Eaton, Chiropractor at Eaton Sport and Spine Clinic, says they see many back injuries during this time of year because of shoveling.

“Definitely with shoveling there are a lot of lower back injuries,” said Eaton. “The other thing to be careful of with the type of snow that we got today is there is ice under it so make sure you have proper footwear on. They do sell cleats that you can put on your boots to help you from slipping.”

He also suggests treating shoveling like it’s an exercise. That means you should stretch your whole body out before and after you shovel and also make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day.

“We can look at shoveling as an exercise because it does keep your heart rate up,” said Eaton. “It can be good for you but you just want to make sure you’re doing it properly just like a lifting technique. Make sure you lift with your legs and not with your back.”

Eaton says if you have any pain in your lower back and it’s still there a couple days after shoveling you should see a doctor right away.