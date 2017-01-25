Iowa Court of appeals upholds child endangerment conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Nora Springs man convicted of hurting a 13-month-old child has lost his appeal.

26-year-old Tylan James DeBeir was convicted by a jury of child endangerment causing serious injury and was sentenced in Floyd County District Court to 10 years in prison. DeBeir was caring for his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son on March 30, 2013 when he called her and said the boy had flipped out of his crib and fallen to the floor.

A University of Iowa pediatrician examined the child and determined his head trauma could not have come from a fall but was caused by shaking or some similar action.

DeBeir appealed his conviction, arguing that the jury was given an incorrect instruction that made it easier for them to find him guilty.

The Iowa Court of Appeals agrees that the jury instruction was wrongly worded but has upheld DeBeir’s conviction. It rules the jury clearly disbelieved DeBeir’s claims that he did nothing to harm the child and the incorrect instruction did not make a difference in whether he was found guilty or not.