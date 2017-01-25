Iowa sex offender gets his probation overturned

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Crystal Lake man convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl has won a limited victory in the Iowa Court of Appeals.

26-year-old Zachary Scott Vulich was convicted in Hancock County of 3rd degree sexual abuse and assault for performing sex acts on a girl against her will in November 2013. He was given 10 year prison sentences on each count, to be served concurrently, and ordered to spend a lifetime on supervised probation for the assault charge.

In his appeal, Vulich argued there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction, his lawyer was ineffective and the district court judge made a mistake by refusing to give the jury two instructions requested by Vulich. The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected all of those claims.

However, the Court did agree with Vulich that he should not have been given lifetime probation because that sentence was not appropriate for his assault conviction. The Court has ordered Vulich to be resentenced only for that. He must still serve his prison time.