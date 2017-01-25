Man arrested just hours after getting out of jail

Liban Barre
Liban Barre

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A few hours of freedom were all a man got to enjoy before landing back in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

31-year-old Liban Barre of Brooklyn Park was released from jail at 2:54 pm Tuesday.  Police say he then walked over to the Limb Lab on South Broadway and found a back room where an employee was keeping her purse.

Barre allegedly stole the purse and used two stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree at the Apache Mall and Best Buy.  Barre allegedly spent just under $4,000 at a total of six stores.

Police say when Barre tried to pre-pay for a cab to take him to Brooklyn Park, the cab driver called police.

Barre was arrested at around 5 pm Tuesday and is facing charges of theft and financial care transaction fraud.

