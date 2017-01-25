Pipeline leak in North Iowa

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – Emergency responders are dealing with a pipeline leak in Worth County.

It apparently occurred Wednesday morning near Hanlontown. Authorities say the Magellan Pipeline has leaked 82,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Worth/Mitchell County Emergency Management and Freeborn County Emergency Management are on the scene.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank says there are no health risks at this time but Wheelerwood Road from 390th to 410th Street will be shut down for a couple of days.

KIMT will have more details on this story as they develop.