Record setting year for organ donations

KIMT News 3– Those with Iowa Donor Network say it’s been a record-setting year for donations, not just in Iowa, but across the U.S.

Last December we told of a young woman who donated her kidney to her best friend. Stories like that are on the rise. Tony Hakes with the Iowa Donor Network says so-called “paired kidney exchanges” are happening more often, and that’s not all.

“Organ donation seems to be changing quite frequently. You still eight or nine viable organs both sides of your lungs, you can go to two different people, same with liver, two kidneys. There have been more developments in the form of tissue donations so that’s skin, bones, ligaments,” Hakes said.

Hakes says face and hand transplants are also more common. 120,000 people across the U.S. are currently on the list in need for several different kinds of transplants.