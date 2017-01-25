Second not guilty plea in Rochester cocaine arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second suspect in a cocaine case is pleading not guilty.

26-year-old Abdulkadir Omar Abukar of Minneapolis is charged with one count of 3rd degree drug possession. Abukar and 22-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar of Rochester were arrested on September 14, 2016 after what Rochester police say was several weeks of investigation that led to the seizure of 11 grams of cocaine.

Abdi Abukar has already pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs. He will stand trial on March 6.

Abdulkadir Abukar is scheduled to stand trial on May 1.