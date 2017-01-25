Semi rollover in Bremer County

FREDERIKA, Iowa – A Florida man is hurt after a semi accident in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:30 pm Tuesday to a reported semi rollover near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and State Highway 188.  28-year-old Aly Bah of Naples, FL was driving north and witnesses say after passing another vehicle, he lost control and his tractor-trailer spun 180 degrees before coming to rest on its side in the east ditch.semicrash2

Bah was treated at Mercy Medical Center – New Hampton for minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, Tripoli Ambulance and Frederika Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says weather conditions were a factor in this accident and no charges have been filed.

