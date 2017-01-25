Snow blower safety

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you hadn’t fired up your snow blower yet this season, today’s storm probably changed your mind. But if you ran into issues getting it started, you’re not the only one.

Floyd and Leonard Auto Electric was busy from the moment the doors opened Wednesday morning. Several homeowners were dropping off snow blowers that just wouldn’t start. They say one of the most common problems they deal with is old gas in the engine.

“You definitely want to get new fuel in it,” manager Tom Abbas said. “Keep fuel about 30 days that’s about the longest you can do, or use an additive for storage or stabilizing.”

Abbas says safety is a big issue when it comes to using a snow blower so don’t push the machine too hard. And if it gets clogged, never use your hand to clean off the blade.

They also suggest if you know a storm is coming to fire up your snow blower a couple days in advance to make sure it’s running correctly.