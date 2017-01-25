Snow causes property damage

MASON CITY, Iowa- Some unlucky homeowners in the area had more than snow to clean up Wednesday.

The heavy snow piled up on trees caused branches to break and fall onto properties in our area, damaging roofs.

Cutting Edge Tree Service foreman Jeremy Glenney said damage like this can be prevented by having trees in your yard inspected.

“Getting the dead wood out of them, getting them inspected, having them check for cracks, damage, decay,” said Glenney. “If it’s a nuisance tree, it should be removed or damaged it should be removed, or braced, or something to get it fixed.”

Glenney said heavy snow on your roof can cause it to collapse. He said there’s a tool to help remove the snow called a roof rake, but the best way to clear your roof off is to call in the professionals.