Snow keeps folks busy

MASON CITY, Iowa- From the roadways to the walkways, the snow from the storm has to get removed.

Adisyn Walker of Mason City spent Wednesday morning shoveling snow off the steps and sidewalks at First Baptist Church.

“This church is like an older church, there isn’t a ton of younger people here,” said Walker. “I just felt like it would be the right thing to do to help everyone out so that people aren’t having trouble trying to walk through the snow.”

Walker said shoveling is a workout. “Because the snow is heavy, so you have to lift it up and get it over the railing, and the railing is high so you can’t just push it off.”

Bennett Miller of Mason City said he is taking advantage of the snow to go sledding. “[My favorite part is] probably going down on your belly and getting the snow piled into your face,” said Miller.

Miller said he enjoyed racing his friends while he’s sledding down the hill, but it can be a challenge.

“We try to get up here as fast we can, we try to run, but it gets really tiring,” said Miller.

 

