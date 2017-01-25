Some people are getting ready to snowmobile

CLARKS GROVE, Minn.- Some folks in the area are getting ready to hit the trails to go snowmobiling.

Dirk DeVries, President of the Freeborn County Snowmobile Trail Association, says the trails aren’t ready just yet. There has to be at least 10 inches of snow on the ground to ride.

In order to stay safe DeVries suggests making sure you’re wearing a helmet at all times and going no more than 55 miles per hour.

Volunteers are testing the area trails Wednesday night and are grooming areas that need some touching up. The group was able to ride earlier this season.

“We did have a good start because we had snow before Thanksgiving and we all got super excited,” said DeVries. “They did do some grooming then and some of the trails were really in nice shape. Then we had this massive warm spell with rain and it really ruined stuff so now we’re basically starting all over from scratch.”

They are hoping that the trails will be ready for folks to ride on this weekend.