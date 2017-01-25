Trump takes steps to build the wall

KIMT News 3- During the campaign, President Trump promised to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border. Wednesday, he issued an executive order to get that project started. This order might impact local law enforcement.

The Freeborn County jail also serves as an immigration detention center.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says his department will do what it can to assist the federal government to combat illegal immigration, but he says the impact of trump’s executive order will likely be minimal in our area.

“I really don’t see a huge change coming,” said Freitag. “It’s not like the federal government is going to have this big movement in Freeborn County or any other county and come sweeping in and arrest illegals.”

However, they will do what they can to assist the government.

“We will assist them in a realistic manner, but we’re not going to obviously devote all of our resources towards immigration sweeps and things like that,” said Freitag. “If it’s a realistic request on their part and if we’re able to help them we will.”

Federal funding pays for any immigrants housed at the detention center. That portion of the jail can hold 80 people.

Another executive order Trump signed today ramps up border patrol forces and is allowing an additional 5,000 agents to be hired.