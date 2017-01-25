Volunteers needed to help with snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Not everyone is physically able to shovel or remove the wet and heavy snow we got this week. There is an immediate need for volunteers who are willing and able to clear snow from the sidewalks and driveways of seniors living in Rochester.

Family Service Rochester has a program called Right at Home Solutions that pairs seniors with volunteers who can help them with various household chores. In the winter, that includes snow removal. After the storm this week, there are outstanding request help.

Volunteering to clear snow helps ensure seniors stay safe in their homes and don’t attempt to take on the task themselves.

“Last December we had two elderly gentleman in Rochester succumb to heart attacks as a result of that,” explains Dave Beal with Family Service Rochester. “So that is an issue but part of it is it’s just difficult for seniors, as we grow older to do some of the things we used to be able to do.”

He says there’s usually 60-70 ongoing requests during the winter months.

“Ideally what we’d like to do is match a volunteer with a senior for the season but we certainly do have needs for one time requests if that’s all they’re available for.”

Volunteers can use their own equipment or whatever the homeowners may have. If you’re interested in helping out, follow the link below to submit a short application.

http://familyservicerochester.org/volunteer-application/