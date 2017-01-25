What doctors want women to know about cervical cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – January is cervical health awareness month so we’re sitting down with one of Mayo Clinic’s Gynecologic Oncologists to find out what patients need to know about preventing cervical cancers.

Dr. Jamie Bakkum-Gamez, an Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic, says that 99% of cervical cancers and pre-cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus or HPV. About ten years ago, a vaccine for the cancer-causing strains of HPV became available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the HPV vaccines are administered to boys and girls between the ages of 11-12. However the vaccines can be given as early as age 9 and as late as age 26.

Bakkum-Gamez says there’s currently only clinical trial data available on the HPV vaccines but that data shows receiving it is effective in decreasing the risk of developing cervical cancers and pre-cancers.

“We anticipate that we’ll continue to see decreases in the rate of cervical cancer because of the HPV vaccine,” she explains.

But the most important and effective preventative measure for women is getting regular Pap tests to screen for cervical cancer. It’s recommended women are screened every three years, beginning at age 21.

“Over the last several decades, there has been an immense decrease in the rate of cervical cancer and in death from cervical cancer and that’s actually because of the Pap test,” she adds.

We also asked Dr. Bakkum-Gamez about concerns that if Planned Parenthood is defunded, those screenings will no longer be offered at a low-cost, which could translate to fewer women getting screened for cervical cancers on a regular basis.

“I don’t know the answer as far as whether we will see an increase in some of the cancers or pre-cancers that we take care of based on what happens with Planned Parenthood but it certainly is a highly valuable resource for our community to have.”

According to the Planned Parenthood, around 75% of government support comes from the Medicaid program to fund direct medical services provided to low-income patients, that includes cancer screenings and sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.

As for cervical cancer rates, a study published Monday in an issue of the journal Cancer suggests that death rates from cervical cancer may be higher than previously believed. For more information on the study follow the link below.

http://cbsnews.cbs.com/news/cervical-cancer-deaths-may-be-underestimated/