What doctors want you to know about using an humidifier

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This time of the year the air tends to be very dry which can cause irritation of the upper airway, dry sinuses, bloody noses, and cracked lips. Humidifiers can be used to help relieve some of those seasonal symptoms, but if used improperly they can also be hazardous to your health.

“More is not necessarily better when it comes to humidification,” explains Clayton Cowl, M.D. who chairs the Division of Preventative, Occupational & Aerospace Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Cowl says when it comes to using humidifiers, the key is balance. The medical terminology is relative humidity, which should ideally be between 30-50%. There are devices called Hygrometers which will measure the amount of humidity in a room.

Overuse of humidifiers can cause fungal elements like mold to be released into the air.

“For some people that have chronic respiratory issues, that can cause irritation and increased cough and maybe exacerbate the problems that they are encountering,” he says.

It’s also important to maintain your humidifier by following the manufacturer recommendations for cleaning.

Finally, Dr. Cowl says that while humidifiers can help relieve symptoms caused by dry air, the devices will not cure any respiratory issues.

“It may help prevent feeling discomfort of the upper airway but whether it’s hardwired into your house in the HVAC system or whether it’s a portable unit, it’s not going to be a cure-all for all of your health problems.”