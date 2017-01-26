Black ice causing problems for drivers

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Ice and black ice hampered drivers on Thursday morning after the winter storm that hit. One trooper says there was black ice on I-35 early in the day.

Black ice is transparent, with no cracking or bubbles in the ice making it appear as though it’s just a part of the road.

“The roadway will probably look like it’s wet or a portion of the roadway will look wet,” Trooper Nate Snieder said. “However if another car drives over it, or if you’re driving over it, and you don’t throw up any water or you don’t see a little bit a water coming off of other people’s tires then you’re probably on black ice.”

Since it’s very hard to spot black ice, officials recommend drivers slow down and keep extra distance from other vehicles.