Breaking down the wall

Sophia Haroutunian knows it’s not the popular thing to do. As a 7th grade student Sophia walked into Elite Boxing Academy in Mason City hoping to be the next Ronda Rousey. From her first day in the gym, she hasn’t stopped. Sophia is one of the first people to arrive and the last to leave.

She says it’s tough to leave her friends behind when she trains, but she knows it’s what she has to do.

Click on the video tab for her story.

Elite Boxing Academy will host a Grand Opening Ceremony this weekend. The event starts Friday night at 5:00.