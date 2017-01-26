Day two of diesel spill clean up

WORTH CO., Iowa- Crews spent a second day cleaning up after a Magellan Midstream Partners broke spilling over 138,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Wheelerwood Road between 390th Street and 410 Street are still shut down while crews continue working.

Those who live near the clean up say they have been monitoring it closely.

“Last night last night at the lights were lit all the way down the road there,” says Marlys Charleson as she looked out her window to look at progress.

Charleson says she has lived in her home just North of the spill for over 12 years.

“I never knew there was a pipeline down there,” she says. “I knew there was a natural gasline, because we use it, but not diesel.”

A spokesperson for Magellan Midstream Partners was on scene Thursday. He says it is not known when they will be completed with the clean up, and the road will have to remain closed.

“There’s a lot of traffic on this road,vacuum trucks coming in, trucks that are picking up the product and taking it down to our terminal in Mason city, we just don’t want to jeopardize the public with that kind of traffic,” says Tom Byers,Magellan Midstream Partners Government and Media Affairs.”We have had spills before, and we take all of them very seriously.”

KIMT News 3 started looking in to the past violations with Magellan Pipeline Company LP which is the subsidiary of Magellan Mainstream Partners.

Byers says when a spill like this happens they most report it to the Natural Response Center and other federal agencies.

There were more than 200 hazardous liquid accidents in the United States from Magellan Pipeline Company LP from 2010-2016 according to a report by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. According to the federal documents 24 of those happened in Iowa 17 occurred in Minnesota.

More than 70 were deemed significant accidents by the Pipeline Safety Administration. That means one that results in a fatality, injury, fire, explosion or total property lose of $50,000 or more. It is also considered significant if it’s a spill of more than 157,000 gallons of volatile liquid, or ten times that amount of non-highly volatile liquid.

