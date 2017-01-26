IA HS GB Rankings (1/26)

Published:
KIMT WEB Sports

Class 1A

School Record LW
Springville 14-2 1
Turkey Valley 14-2 2
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-0 3
Glidden-Ralston 12-2 4
Kee 9-3 5
Newell-Fonda 11-3 7
Marquette Catholic 14-3 6
Kingsley-Pierson 15-1 9
Sidney 15-1 10
Lynnville-Sully 18-0 11
Janesville 15-0 12
Easton Valley 12-4 8
Burlington Notre Dame 13-4 13
Colo-Nesco 14-2 14
Akron-Westfield 14-2 15

 

Dropped Out: None

 

Class 2A

School Record LW
Iowa City Regina 18-0 1
Treynor 12-0 2
Central Decatur 13-0 3
North Linn 18-0 4
Western Christian 13-2 5
Pella Christian 11-5 7
Mount Ayr 15-1 8
Panorama 16-1 9
Van Meter 14-2 6
Cascade 14-2 10
Logan-Magnolia 15-1 11
West Sioux 15-1 14
Rockford 14-1 13
West Lyon 13-3 12
Maquoketa Valley 14-3 NR

Dropped Out: Highland (15)

 

Class 3A

School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 16-0 2
2 Pocahontas Area 13-1 1
3 Crestwood 12-0 3
4 Cherokee 14-1 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 14-2 5
6 Clear Lake 13-1 6
7 Union 15-2 8
8 Davenport Assumption 9-6 9
9 Mount Vernon 9-4 11
10 West Marshall 16-1 7
11 Shenandoah 12-2 12
12 Mid-Prairie 12-4 14
13 Red Oak 13-3 15
14 Algona 13-2 10
15 PCM 12-3 NR

Dropped Out: Highland (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW
1 Marion 16-1 2
2 Nevada 14-1 3
3 Grinnell 12-3 4
4 Pella 13-3 1
5 Lewis Central 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-6 7
7 Western Dubuque 13-1 8
8 North Scott 11-5 6
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-6 9
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 10
11 Ballard 11-4 12
12 Boone 12-4 11
13 Carlisle 13-3 13
14 Le Mars 11-3 15
15 Fairfield 11-4 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

School Record LW
1 Indianola 15-0 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 15-2 6
3 Iowa City West 14-2 3
4 Davenport North 13-2 4
5 Iowa City High 14-1 2
6 Cedar Falls 13-1 5
7 Dowling Catholic 14-2 7
8 Pleasant Valley 14-2 8
9 Waukee 12-3 10
10 Johnston 13-3 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 10-5 9
12 Southeast Polk 11-5 12
13 Ames 11-5 13
14 Linn-Mar 11-6 14
15 Bettendorf 11-4 15

Dropped Out: none

