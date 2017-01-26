IA HS GB Rankings (1/26)

Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|Springville
|14-2
|1
|Turkey Valley
|14-2
|2
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|16-0
|3
|Glidden-Ralston
|12-2
|4
|Kee
|9-3
|5
|Newell-Fonda
|11-3
|7
|Marquette Catholic
|14-3
|6
|Kingsley-Pierson
|15-1
|9
|Sidney
|15-1
|10
|Lynnville-Sully
|18-0
|11
|Janesville
|15-0
|12
|Easton Valley
|12-4
|8
|Burlington Notre Dame
|13-4
|13
|Colo-Nesco
|14-2
|14
|Akron-Westfield
|14-2
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|Iowa City Regina
|18-0
|1
|Treynor
|12-0
|2
|Central Decatur
|13-0
|3
|North Linn
|18-0
|4
|Western Christian
|13-2
|5
|Pella Christian
|11-5
|7
|Mount Ayr
|15-1
|8
|Panorama
|16-1
|9
|Van Meter
|14-2
|6
|Cascade
|14-2
|10
|Logan-Magnolia
|15-1
|11
|West Sioux
|15-1
|14
|Rockford
|14-1
|13
|West Lyon
|13-3
|12
|Maquoketa Valley
|14-3
|NR
Dropped Out: Highland (15)
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Sioux Center
|16-0
|2
|2
|Pocahontas Area
|13-1
|1
|3
|Crestwood
|12-0
|3
|4
|Cherokee
|14-1
|4
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|14-2
|5
|6
|Clear Lake
|13-1
|6
|7
|Union
|15-2
|8
|8
|Davenport Assumption
|9-6
|9
|9
|Mount Vernon
|9-4
|11
|10
|West Marshall
|16-1
|7
|11
|Shenandoah
|12-2
|12
|12
|Mid-Prairie
|12-4
|14
|13
|Red Oak
|13-3
|15
|14
|Algona
|13-2
|10
|15
|PCM
|12-3
|NR
Dropped Out: Highland (13)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Marion
|16-1
|2
|2
|Nevada
|14-1
|3
|3
|Grinnell
|12-3
|4
|4
|Pella
|13-3
|1
|5
|Lewis Central
|14-1
|5
|6
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|9-6
|7
|7
|Western Dubuque
|13-1
|8
|8
|North Scott
|11-5
|6
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|10-6
|9
|10
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|12-4
|10
|11
|Ballard
|11-4
|12
|12
|Boone
|12-4
|11
|13
|Carlisle
|13-3
|13
|14
|Le Mars
|11-3
|15
|15
|Fairfield
|11-4
|14
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Indianola
|15-0
|1
|2
|West Des Moines Valley
|15-2
|6
|3
|Iowa City West
|14-2
|3
|4
|Davenport North
|13-2
|4
|5
|Iowa City High
|14-1
|2
|6
|Cedar Falls
|13-1
|5
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|14-2
|7
|8
|Pleasant Valley
|14-2
|8
|9
|Waukee
|12-3
|10
|10
|Johnston
|13-3
|11
|11
|Ankeny Centennial
|10-5
|9
|12
|Southeast Polk
|11-5
|12
|13
|Ames
|11-5
|13
|14
|Linn-Mar
|11-6
|14
|15
|Bettendorf
|11-4
|15
Dropped Out: none