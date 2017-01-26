Ice rescue in North Iowa

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
KIMT WEB News

STACYVILLE, Iowa – A man has been rescued after falling through the ice in Mitchell County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 pm Thursday about a man who fell through the ice at the dam in Stacyville.  27-year-old Marty Unruh was found in the freezing water up to his waist.

The Stacyville Fire Department used a rescue device called a “throwbag” to remove Unruh from the ice in a matter of minutes.

Unruh was checked out by Saint Ansgar Rescue and Mitchell County Paramedics, who found he had a bit of hypothermia but no other injuries.  He was not taken to the hospital.

Deputies say Unruh, from Stacyville, was walking his dog on the ice when he fell through.

