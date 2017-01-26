Iowa group continues to assist with Haitian hurricane recovery

LES CAYES, Haiti – An Iowa-based charity says donations have helped it build 40 new homes for the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

GoServ Global says it has sent 10 mission teams to Haiti since the hurricane slammed into the island nation on October 4, building nearly 40 Safe T Homes® and looking to build 10 more.

Created by Sukup Manufacturing, Safe T Homes® resemble farm silos and survived Hurricane Matthew with little damage. The cost of getting the homes from Sheffield, Iowa to Haiti has been $7,000 a piece.

GoServ Global says donations have covered that cost and also allowed them to:

Build new homes/help with home repairs for many staff members and Centre de Vie Church members (where 95 out of 108 families lost homes)

Build a new dining center at the Consolation Center Orphanage

Build a kitchen, bathrooms, and a security wall around the property of the Center of Help Orphanage

Purchase land at the Village of Hope to build 10 Safe T Homes®

Rebuild 6 gazebos at GoServ Global Orphanages

Replace roofing for 5 projects, and the pump building & solar system at the Village of Hope

Dug a well at Bethel Orphanage and will build a kitchen, restrooms, and gazebo at Bethel Orphanage

“I can’t explain the look of joy in their eyes as the family watched their home being built,” shares GoServ Global Co-Founder Ken DeYoung. “When their home was completed, Marie was so grateful. On Sunday she cleaned up and walked all the way to our house to give us a fish to say thank you. It was all she had.”

The charity is trying to raise $1 million for hurricane relief in Haiti and says it is almost halfway to that goal. To donate, go online to goservglobal.org or mail your donations to GoServ Global, PO Box 193, Eagle Grove, IA, 50533. Write “Hurricane Relief ” in the memo line.