Lawmakers discuss how to spend education spend tax dollars

KIMT News 3- Deciding how parents should be able to spend educational tax dollars, whether it’s at a public school, private school or homeschooling is a concern across the nation.

Lawmakers in Iowa have been discussing their viewpoints on issue as part of National School Choice Week.

State Representative Sharon Steckman serves as the ranking member of the Education Committee. She said the Education Savings Account (EPA) program proposal discussed by legislators which would allow parents use educational tax dollars to pay for private school or homeschooling tuition would be a burn on public education, when currently they receive state funding for each student.

“We have about a half million students are educated in the public school system in our state,” said Steckman. “I think that’s the governments responsibility to make sure they get the best education possible. School choice is wonderful, if people choose to home school their kids or take them to another school that is their choice.”

Steckman said if a bill supporting an EPA program passes, rural districts would especially feel the impact. “Public school is the focal point at that community a lot of times. The basketball team, the football team, all of those things are the focal point. That public school, everything revolves around that school, the pride of the community.”

Amanda Williams of Garner is a homeschooling mom that uses a Classical Conversations curriculum to teach her kids. She said happy to hear about the EPA program proposal being discussed by Iowa legislators which would benefit families like hers.

“I think if it allowed the families tax dollars to support or subsidize their schooling option choice. I think it would be very beneficial for home school families especially a lot of us are on one income,” said Williams. “I think it would be a wonderful option that each family would be able to choose if they wanted to accept the funds based on their personal convictions.”

Williams said homeschooling and private school is a choice for families, but paying tax dollars isn’t. “They should have an option of where they would like to spend that [educational tax dollars] on their child’s schooling. “I think based on their personal convictions or their child’s need at the time, I think it could open up some possibilities for them and create a little competition for the best teachers.”