Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, January 26th

HS Wrestling

K-M 58, K-W 4

Osage 48, Clear Creek Amana 33

Don Bosco 55, Osage 24

Clear Lake 70, St. Edmond 0

HS GB

K-M 88, Triton 53

Central Springs 43, North Iowa 37

Osage 58, Forest City 48

Crestwood 68, Waukon 28

Lyle-Pacelli 79, Spring Grove 32

Grand Meadow 82, G-E 21
HS BB

Ames 62, Mason City 56

New Hampton 64, Charles City 60

Forest City 62, Osage 59

North Iowa 46, Central Springs 44

Kingsland 79, G-E 51

 
JC Wrestling

NIACC 24, RCTC 16

 

JC WB

NIACC 96, Ellsworth 59

 

JC MB

NIACC 61, Ellsworth 49

