New program trains and mentors young people to become sports officials

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Official Love is a new program that’s designed around sports officiating. It provides training and mentorship to get young people involved in officiating sporting events.

The Founder, Kristopher Loving has been official for football, basketball and lacrosse games for the past three years.

“Through my own experience I’ve found how helpful officiating has been to my own life, to my own household, to my community, my employer and my fellow employees so I figured why not pay that forward?”

He says whether officiating becomes a career or stays a hobby, it helps young people build important life skills, both on and off the court.

”Professional development, networking, staying healthy and active, and engaged in the community,” he says. “The sports officiating profession allows opportunities in all those areas, most people just don’t know that.”

He founded Official Love in Rochester last May. This year the organization hopes to grow and recruit more members. Just about anyone can get involved. No prior experience in officiating, coaching or playing sports is required.

For more information on Official Love follow the link below:

http://www.official-love.org/