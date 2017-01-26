No parking instituted in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City crews will be begin removing snow from the downtown area Thursday night.

Because of that, “No Parking” has been instituted for the following streets from midnight Thursday until 8 am Friday.

  • 3rd West from 1st  St. NW to 6th  St. SW (one way northbound)
  • 4th Ave. West from 3rd NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
  • 4th South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
  • 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
  • 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
  • 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
  • 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
  • Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
  • Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
  • 1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE
  • 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
  • 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW
  • 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
  • 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
  • 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
  • 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW
  • 3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW
  • 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
  • 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
  • 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

Any vehicle found parked on those streets in the designated period will be ticketed and towed.

The city says a map of affected streets is available at http://www.rochestermn.gov/publicworks.

