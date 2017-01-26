Removing snow from fire hydrants

MASON CITY, IOWA – Fire hydrants make a firefighter’s job easier but with so much snow they need your help.

If you have a fire hydrant on your property they ask that you clear the snow from the hydrant and if possible clear a pathway from the hydrant to the sidewalk.

Fire officials say that a snow-covered hydrant can waste time when a fire is spreading.

“It just adds more time in our operation. The longer it takes for us to get water on the structure if there’s a fire,” says Mason City Fire Department captain Jared Ogbourne.

If you’re having a hard time finding the hydrant near you, look for the little flag that stands at the top, Ogbourne says most Mason City fire hydrants have them.

The Austin Fire Department also says it is the responsibility of the property owner to clear the snow around the fire hydrant.