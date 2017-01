Related Coverage Olmsted County deputy draws gun after incident with steel knuckles

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence has been handed down in an Olmsted County drug bust.

24-year-old Jordan Scott Hoffman of Rochester was given 20 years of supervised probation on Thursday in Olmsted County District Court after pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. He must also perform 50 hours of community service or pay a $500 fine.

Hoffman and Shianna Brunelle were arrested May 20, 2016. Brunelle pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and received 10 years of probation.