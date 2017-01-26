Rollover crash in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – One person is hurt after an SUV rolls into the ditch in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened around 7:02 am Thursday on westbound Interstate 90. 78-year-old Clayton Dean Peterson of Hayward lost control on the icy road east of Albert Lea.

Peterson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Albert Lea and Hayward assisted at the scene.