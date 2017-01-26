Rollover crash in Freeborn County

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
mn state patrol

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – One person is hurt after an SUV rolls into the ditch in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened around 7:02 am Thursday on westbound Interstate 90.  78-year-old Clayton Dean Peterson of Hayward lost control on the icy road east of Albert Lea.

Peterson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.  The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Albert Lea and Hayward assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s