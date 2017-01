NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – Ice on the road caused a rollover accident Thursday morning on the Avenue of the Saints.

It happened in Floyd County when a man in a pickup truck hit a patch of ice and flipped twice. Sheriff’s deputies say the man suffered minor injuries.

Moments after the rollover, another vehicle wound up in the ditch.

Deputies are stressing that roads are still slick from the snow storm earlier in the week. The Iowa Department of Transportation is putting sand down on the highway.